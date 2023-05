Putin to Hold Separate Meetings With Aliyev, Pashinyan Before Trilateral Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold two bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, then a trilateral meeting is expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will have two bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani president Aliyev and Armenian prime minister Pashinyan. After that, we expect a trilateral meeting between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan," Peskov told reporters.