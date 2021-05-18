Putin to Hold Series of Military Meetings in Sochi Next Week - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a series of military meetings in the resort city of Sochi next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, such meetings are planned," Peskov said, asked if the series of meetings, scheduled for the end of May, will be held the next week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin said he plans to hold a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on May 24 in Sochi.