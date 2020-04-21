Putin to Hold Several International Phone Talks on Tuesday - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to hold several international phone talks on Tuesday, in addition to videoconferecnes with regional governors, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Besides, the president is planning several international phone talks today. Wait for our reports, we will tell you what the conversations were about," Peskov said.

The Russian president is not planning a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Peskov said.

"At the moment, there are no such plans. But if you remember the last week and the week before that, it can be decided within an hour. So I cannot tell you what will happen at three o'clock, six o'clock. Everything can change. The decisions are being made very quickly, but there are no plans [for a phone call] at the moment," the spokesman said.