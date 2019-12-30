UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Several Int'l Phone Conversations Monday, Including With Lukashenko- Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:38 PM

Putin to Hold Several Int'l Phone Conversations Monday, Including With Lukashenko- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo, his suburban residence, and several international phone conversations, including with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo, his suburban residence, and several international phone conversations, including with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As for today, the president is in Novo-Ogaryovo, he has a domestic meeting," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin's agenda was quite busy, as he had held several phone conversations over the weekend.

"Several international phone conversations are expected to be held today, which we will brief you on, and a domestic conference," Peskov said, specifying that Putin planned to hold phone talks with Lukashenko to discuss bilateral relations and integration.

Putin and Lukashenko may also touch upon gas cooperation, Peskov added.

"The two countries' delegations have worked very intensively, they have developed a substantial amount of agreements. There are some aspects that should be discussed at the top level, which will be done today," Peskov said.

