Putin to Hold Talks With Austrian Chancellor on April 11 - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin will welcome Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to the Kremlin on Monday.

"Yes, we can confirm this," Peskov said.

The Kronen Zeitung, an Austrian daily, cited sources close to Nehammer as saying on Sunday that the chancellor will travel to Moscow to talk to Putin about the Ukrainian conflict.