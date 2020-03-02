UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Talks With Erdogan On Thursday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:39 PM

Putin to Hold Talks With Erdogan on Thursday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Msocow on March 5, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Msocow on March 5, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"As for Erdogan, the Turkish president will indeed arrive in Moscow on March 5 with a working visit and his talks with our president are planned," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is committed to the implementation of Sochi agreements on Syria and supports Damascus in its intention to fight terrorists, Peskov said.

"Of course, we find it very important to interact with our Turkish colleagues," Peskov added.

When asked to comment on Turkey's plan to expand its operation in Idlib, the spokesman said: "Our militaries are in constant contact, and most importantly, we will figure it out at talks of Putin and Erdogan."

