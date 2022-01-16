UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Talks With Iranian President In Moscow Next Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow next week, Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1 reported on Sunday.

This will be the first official meeting between the two since Raisi was sworn in as president of Iran in August 2020.

In early December, Putin told reporters that he invited the new Iranian president to visit Moscow at the beginning of this year. The two last spoke in a telephone call in November.

More Stories From World

