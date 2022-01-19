Putin to Hold Talks With Iranian President in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, the leaders plan to discuss joint projects in the economy and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as international issues.

"On January 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will hold talks in Moscow. They plan to discuss the entire range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including implementation of joint projects in the trade and economic sphere, as well as current international and regional topics," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Attention will also be paid to the implementation of the JCPOA, it said.