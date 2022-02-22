UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Talks With Pakistani Prime Minister On Situation In South Asia - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Putin to Hold Talks With Pakistani Prime Minister on Situation in South Asia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in South Asia with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 24, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in South Asia with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 24, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on February 24 in Moscow.

It is planned to discuss the main issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as to exchange views on topical regional issues, including the situation in South Asia," the statement read.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin February Asia

Recent Stories

Brazil storm toll rises to 182 one week on

Brazil storm toll rises to 182 one week on

8 seconds ago
 Women, integral part of society due to their vital ..

Women, integral part of society due to their vital role : Administrator

9 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Naftogaz Chief Sees 'Resistance' in EU t ..

Ukraine's Naftogaz Chief Sees 'Resistance' in EU to 'Meaningful' Russia Sanction ..

11 seconds ago
 Polish Deputy Prime Minister Kaczynski Vows Person ..

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Kaczynski Vows Personal Sanctions Against Putin

12 seconds ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 77 'criminals' arrested

77 'criminals' arrested

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>