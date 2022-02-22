Putin to Hold Talks With Pakistani Prime Minister on Situation in South Asia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in South Asia with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 24, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in South Asia with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 24, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on February 24 in Moscow.

It is planned to discuss the main issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as to exchange views on topical regional issues, including the situation in South Asia," the statement read.