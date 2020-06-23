Putin to Hold Talks With Presidents of Serbia, Uzbekistan on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Tuesday negotiations with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who have arrived in Moscow to attend the Victory Parade, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"Today, the president will hold negotiations with his Serbian counterpart, Vucic, who has just secured a sweeping victory in the election in Serbia. After that, ... a meeting with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev will be held," Peskov said.

Apart from Vucic and Mirziyoyev, leaders of Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, South Ossetia and Abkhazia will attend the Victory Parade, which will be held in Moscow on Wednesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II, Peskov added.

Moscow accepts understandingly the fact that several leaders who have been invited to the parade as well will not be able to come to the Russian capital, Peskov went on to say.