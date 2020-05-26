UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Talks With Russian Defense Minister Shoigu On Tuesday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold later on Tuesday talks with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, through a video conference, to discuss Russian doctors' COVID-19 assistance abroad, among other things, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Very soon, the president will start his meeting with Defense Minister Shoigu, which will be held through a video conference. Among other things, they will discuss the results of the Defense Ministry experts' work abroad: in Italy, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and a range of other countries. [They will also discuss] the Defense Ministry's very efficient, quick and successful work on medical centers construction," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Shoigu will discuss medical facilities construction in Russia's Dagestan, Peskov specified.

