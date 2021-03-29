UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Talks With Russian Security Council On Monday - Kremlin

Putin to Hold Talks With Russian Security Council on Monday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold an operational meeting with permanent members of the country's security council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold an operational meeting with permanent members of the country's security council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, the president will hold various domestic meetings, he plans to hold an operational meeting with permanent members of the security council in the middle of the day," Peskov told reporters.

