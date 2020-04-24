Putin to Hold Talks With Russian Security Council on Friday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Friday talks with the permanent members of the national Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin plans to hold on Friday a meeting on the situation in the country's automobile industry, Peskov noted.

"Later in the day, the president will hold a briefing session with the permanent members of the Security Council. As always, we will brief you on the matters that will be discussed," Peskov told reporters.

Both meetings will be held in the video conference format, the Kremlin spokesman added.