UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Teleconference Meeting On Tuesday On COVID-19 Situation, Vaccine Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

Putin to Hold Teleconference Meeting on Tuesday on COVID-19 Situation, Vaccine Development

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a teleconference meeting on Tuesday on the situation with the spread of coronavirus, including the development of vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a teleconference meeting on Tuesday on the situation with the spread of coronavirus, including the development of vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He will have a meeting in the afternoon with experts on the development of the situation with the coronavirus infection and on preventive measures," Peskov told reporters.

According to Peskov, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin will take part in the online meeting. In addition, heads and representatives of research organizations and medical centers, engaged in "issues of combating the virus and the development of vaccines," will join the meeting.

"The sides will exchange views. Of course, it will be done in a teleconference regime," Peskov added.

The spokesman noted that a significant part of the teleconference meeting will be held in an open regime and it will start at around 03:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT).

According to Peskov, the Kremlin does not note a decrease in discipline among officials who have been on a remote regime of work.

"And, on the contrary, the specifics of the current situation requires an increased mobilization and a sense of responsibility," he concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stock markets extend rally on virus fight hopes

1 minute ago

UoS starts online classes for students amid fears ..

24 minutes ago

Kremlin Warns Against Space 'Privatization' as Tru ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Bribing FIFA to H ..

2 minutes ago

200 substandard sanitizers' bottles, 100 protectiv ..

2 minutes ago

'UC Munda adopts best measures against coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.