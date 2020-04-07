Putin to Hold Teleconference Meeting on Tuesday on COVID-19 Situation, Vaccine Development

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a teleconference meeting on Tuesday on the situation with the spread of coronavirus, including the development of vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He will have a meeting in the afternoon with experts on the development of the situation with the coronavirus infection and on preventive measures," Peskov told reporters.

According to Peskov, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin will take part in the online meeting. In addition, heads and representatives of research organizations and medical centers, engaged in "issues of combating the virus and the development of vaccines," will join the meeting.

"The sides will exchange views. Of course, it will be done in a teleconference regime," Peskov added.

The spokesman noted that a significant part of the teleconference meeting will be held in an open regime and it will start at around 03:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT).

According to Peskov, the Kremlin does not note a decrease in discipline among officials who have been on a remote regime of work.

"And, on the contrary, the specifics of the current situation requires an increased mobilization and a sense of responsibility," he concluded.