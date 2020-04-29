UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Video Conference On Energy Sector Development On Wednesday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:56 PM

Putin to Hold Video Conference on Energy Sector Development on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Wednesday talks on the national energy sector development, with addresses by Energy Minister Alexander Novak and heads of top companies expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Wednesday talks on the national energy sector development, with addresses by Energy Minister Alexander Novak and heads of top companies expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He will hold talks on energy development, on the development of the Russian energy and fuel complex, which never stops working, which cannot cease operation regardless of any circumstances. Coal and oil production continues, generating companies and grid suppliers ensure transmission, and so on," Peskov told reporters.

The talks will focus on stability of prices in the domestic market, and the problems experienced due to global unfavorable prices for energy carriers, according to Peskov.

Putin will deliver an opening address and Novak will present a report on the situation in the energy sphere in the open part of the video conference, Peskov added.

The closed part of the conference will include addresses by Rosneft head Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, Novatek head Leonid Mikhelson, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and others, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Market Top

Recent Stories

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Singapore Ri ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. taking revolutionary steps to promote agricu ..

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi arrives in Quetta to inspec ..

7 minutes ago

Senior Indian diplomat summoned at FO to register ..

7 minutes ago

Suspected serial killer involved in killing family ..

7 minutes ago

Confucius Institute will be functional from Fall-2 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.