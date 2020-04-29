Putin to Hold Video Conference on Energy Sector Development on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Wednesday talks on the national energy sector development, with addresses by Energy Minister Alexander Novak and heads of top companies expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Wednesday talks on the national energy sector development, with addresses by Energy Minister Alexander Novak and heads of top companies expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He will hold talks on energy development, on the development of the Russian energy and fuel complex, which never stops working, which cannot cease operation regardless of any circumstances. Coal and oil production continues, generating companies and grid suppliers ensure transmission, and so on," Peskov told reporters.

The talks will focus on stability of prices in the domestic market, and the problems experienced due to global unfavorable prices for energy carriers, according to Peskov.

Putin will deliver an opening address and Novak will present a report on the situation in the energy sphere in the open part of the video conference, Peskov added.

The closed part of the conference will include addresses by Rosneft head Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, Novatek head Leonid Mikhelson, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and others, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.