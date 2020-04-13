UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Video Conference On Russia's Coronavirus Response On Monday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:25 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference on the country's epidemiological situation in light of the coronavirus outbreak, and an international phone conversation on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"In the second half of the day, there will be talks on the sanitary-epidemiological situation in Russia, in the video conference format. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova will speak about the situation in the country in general, and [Moscow Mayor Sergei] Sobyanin will speak about Moscow. They will also exchange opinions and compare stands on the coronavirus response," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Putin's plans.

"The president plans to hold an international phone conversation today," Peskov added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

