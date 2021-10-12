UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Video Conference With Heads Of CIS Intelligence Services Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with heads of intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent Countries (CIS) via a video conference on Wednesday, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The Russian president will hold a videoconference meeting with the heads of the intelligence services of the CIS countries, who will arrive in Moscow to participate in the 17th meeting of the heads of security and intelligence services of the CIS member states," the Kremlin said in a statement.

More Stories From World

