MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference on Thursday with members of the Human Rights Council (HRC), among the topics on the agenda are the protection of the rights of Russians and compatriots, digitalization and censorship on the internet, environmental and health problems.

The president meets with HRC members annually. Last year, such a meeting was also held on December 10.

The meeting of the head of state with members of the HRC is traditionally timed to coincide with the international Human Rights Day. It was on December 10, 1948 that the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.