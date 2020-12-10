UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Video Conference With Members Of Russia's Human Rights Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Putin to Hold Video Conference With Members of Russia's Human Rights Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference on Thursday with members of the Human Rights Council (HRC), among the topics on the agenda are the protection of the rights of Russians and compatriots, digitalization and censorship on the internet, environmental and health problems.

The president meets with HRC members annually. Last year, such a meeting was also held on December 10.

The meeting of the head of state with members of the HRC is traditionally timed to coincide with the international Human Rights Day. It was on December 10, 1948 that the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Related Topics

Assembly Internet United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin December

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

8 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

9 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

10 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

10 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.