Putin to Hold Videoconference With Assad Soon - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak with Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad via an online conference soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak with Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad via an online conference soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The president is working in Novo-Ogarevo today, [has] a number of meetings. We are expecting him to hold a videoconference with Syrian colleague Bashar Assad in the near future," Peskov told reporters.