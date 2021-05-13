UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Videoconference With Guterres Later On Thursday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is currently visiting Moscow, later on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked why Putin will not meet with Guterres in person, the Kremlin spokesman cited recommendations of epidemiology experts.

"This is related to the pandemic regime, which is still in force, and to the recommendations of epidemiology experts. The regime of precautions has not been lifted. It is important to follow recommendations, especially when we are talking about the head of state," Peskov concluded.

The Kremlin spokesman said that the online mode of the negotiations does not affect their effectiveness and "in no way narrows the agenda of issues that will be discussed by the president and the secretary-general.

Anyone can be a carrier of the coronavirus, Peskov stressed.

"If a person, by virtue of their activities, actively travels around the world, takes flights and holds many meetings, then of course this is a reason for additional precautions in the case of [a meeting with] the head of state," Peskov continued.

The spokesman qualified Putin's health condition as "excellent," stressing that the decision to hold online talks is in no way related to the state of his health, it is simply because of recommendations of epidemiologists."

