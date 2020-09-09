Putin To Hold Videoconference With SCO Foreign Ministers On Wednesday - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:48 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"In the evening, the president will have a videoconference with foreign ministers of the member states of the SCO," Peskov told reporters.