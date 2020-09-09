UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Videoconference With SCO Foreign Ministers On Wednesday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

Putin to Hold Videoconference With SCO Foreign Ministers on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In the evening, the president will have a videoconference with foreign ministers of the member states of the SCO," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

