Putin to Hold Videoconference With SCO Foreign Ministers on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In the evening, the president will have a videoconference with foreign ministers of the member states of the SCO," Peskov told reporters.