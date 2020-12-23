MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will host this year's wrap-up meeting of the country's State Council on Wednesday to discuss the achievement of national goals and Russia's development until 2030.

This will be the first meeting of the State Council after the approval of its new makeup.

Putin on Monday approved the new Russian State Council, which he will lead himself. In addition, the State Council includes governors, speakers of the State Duma and the Federation Council, plenipotentiaries and parliamentary party leaders.

The structure of the State Council will have 18 commissions for socio-economic development, as well as two new ones for the interaction of public authorities and assessing the effectiveness of the activities of executive authorities.

In early December, the president signed a law on the State Council. The body will participate in the development of tasks for foreign and domestic policy, discussion of draft budget parameters and Russia's personnel policy.