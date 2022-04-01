UrduPoint.com

Putin To Host Security Council Meeting, Hold Conversation With Erdogan On Friday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operation meeting with permanent members of the security council and hold a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, Putin has several international phone conversations, the dialogue continues. One of them will be a conversation with Erdogan, we confirm this. We will give a message ... In the middle of the day, the president plans to hold an operational meeting with members of the Security Council." Peskov told reporters.

