Putin to Host Security Council Meeting, Hold Conversation With Erdogan on Friday - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operation meeting with permanent members of the security council and hold a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, Putin has several international phone conversations, the dialogue continues. One of them will be a conversation with Erdogan, we confirm this. We will give a message ... In the middle of the day, the president plans to hold an operational meeting with members of the Security Council." Peskov told reporters.