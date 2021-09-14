Putin to Inform When He Decides in What Format to Vote in Elections - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will inform the public when he will make a decision in what format he will vote in the upcoming elections to the lower house of Russia's parliament, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Putin made a decision to self-isolate due to positive COVID-19 cases in his entourage.

"When the president will make a decision, he will inform (the public)," Peskov told reporters.

The elections are scheduled for September 17-19.