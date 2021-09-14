UrduPoint.com

Putin To Inform When He Decides In What Format To Vote In Elections - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

Putin to Inform When He Decides in What Format to Vote in Elections - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will inform the public when he will make a decision in what format he will vote in the upcoming elections to the lower house of Russia's parliament, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will inform the public when he will make a decision in what format he will vote in the upcoming elections to the lower house of Russia's parliament, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Putin made a decision to self-isolate due to positive COVID-19 cases in his entourage.

"When the president will make a decision, he will inform (the public)," Peskov told reporters.

The elections are scheduled for September 17-19.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin September

Recent Stories

Aymen Saleem says she will no longer act after her ..

Aymen Saleem says she will no longer act after her debut drama

6 minutes ago
 DGSE launches mobile application for PWDs

DGSE launches mobile application for PWDs

6 seconds ago
 Foreign affiliates contributes 17 pct to Malaysian ..

Foreign affiliates contributes 17 pct to Malaysian economy in 2020

2 minutes ago
 Putin Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Several C ..

Putin Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Several Cases in His Circle Detected - ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Assad Discussed Afghanistan, Bilateral Rela ..

Putin, Assad Discussed Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations at Moscow Meeting - Krem ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Postpones Post-Brexit Border Controls for Goods ..

UK Postpones Post-Brexit Border Controls for Goods Coming From EU

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.