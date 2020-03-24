Putin to Join G20 Coronavirus Summit on March 26 Via Videoconferencing - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a G20 emergency summit dedicated to the fight against coronavirus on March 26 in a format of video conference, the Kremlin's press service said Tuesday

"On March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an emergency G20 summit, which will be held in a video conference format and will be dedicated to combating the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the world economy," the press service said in a statement.