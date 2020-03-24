UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Join G20 Coronavirus Summit On March 26 Via Videoconferencing - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:19 PM

Putin to Join G20 Coronavirus Summit on March 26 Via Videoconferencing - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a G20 emergency summit dedicated to the fight against coronavirus on March 26 in a format of video conference, the Kremlin's press service said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a G20 emergency summit dedicated to the fight against coronavirus on March 26 in a format of video conference, the Kremlin's press service said Tuesday.

"On March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an emergency G20 summit, which will be held in a video conference format and will be dedicated to combating the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the world economy," the press service said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maria B’s husband arrested after he was tested p ..

37 minutes ago

Japan requests one-year Olympic postponement over ..

1 minute ago

Putin Notes Important Role of Russian-German Chamb ..

1 minute ago

Election Commission exempts 50percent staff from d ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: Minorities worship places closed inde ..

8 minutes ago

Crimean Tatar Official Agrees With Decision to Tak ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.