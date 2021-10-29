Putin to Join G20 Summit Online This Weekend - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the G20 summit, chaired by Italy, via videolink on October 30-31, digital economy, coronavirus pandemic consequences and the climate change will be on the agenda, the Kremlin said

"They will exchange opinions about the global economy restoration, about ensuring the digital transformation and implementing the sustainable development goals. A special focus will be made on overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening healthcare systems and carrying out global immunization," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

The summit will also focus on the fight against the climate change; environment protection; and transition to a low-carbon economy.