Putin To Join Online CSTO Summit On Kazakhstan On January 10 - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Putin to Join Online CSTO Summit on Kazakhstan on January 10 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will dial in to a video conference of heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Monday to discuss Kazakhstan, his office said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an emergency meeting of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on January 10, 2022," a statement read.

The video summit of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will focus on the situation in Kazakhstan in the wake of violent protests and on ways to normalize it.

