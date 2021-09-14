Putin to Join SCO, CSTO Summits Via Videoconference - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe via videoconference due to the need to self-isolate, the Kremlin said on Tueday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will join summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe via videoconference due to the need to self-isolate, the Kremlin said on Tueday.

Putin told Tajik President Emomali Rahmon that he needs to self-isolate due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in his entourage.

"Taking this into account, the president of Russia will take part in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council scheduled for this week in Dushanbe, a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a joint meeting of the heads of the CSTO and SCO member states via videoconference," the Kremlin said in a statement.