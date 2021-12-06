Russian President Vladimir Putin will listen to US President Joe Biden's proposals on Ukraine with great interest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will listen to US President Joe Biden's proposals on Ukraine with great interest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin and Biden plan to hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

"We have heard the statement of the US president that he is going to this videoconference with concrete proposals on Ukraine. I mean, probably, on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It is important. I think that President Putin will listen to these proposals with great interest. And it will be possible to understand how much they are able to relieve tension," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster.

The Kremlin spokesman added that it is difficult to expect breakthroughs following the online meeting.

"It's hard to expect breakthroughs from conversations ... So let's at least hope that the leaders will be able to convey the concerns to each other, to clearly articulate each other's concerns and respond to this," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, it is possible to decrease tensions in Ukraine.

"There is only one way to remove tension - it is to understand how to insure against the possible intentions of Kiev to solve the problem of Donbass by force," Peskov said.

At the same time, the spokesman mentioned that Moscow and Washington are conducting dialogue on a number of issues despite relations being on the low.

"And although, nevertheless, our bilateral relations are in a very sad state as before, however, there is a revival in some areas, a dialogue is beginning," Peskov said.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman recalled Putin's idea on a system of guarantees amid aggressive rhetoric from the US and the EU.