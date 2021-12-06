UrduPoint.com

Putin To Listen To Biden's Proposals On Ukraine With Great Interest - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine With Great Interest - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will listen to US President Joe Biden's proposals on Ukraine with great interest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will listen to US President Joe Biden's proposals on Ukraine with great interest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin and Biden plan to hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

"We have heard the statement of the US president that he is going to this videoconference with concrete proposals on Ukraine. I mean, probably, on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It is important. I think that President Putin will listen to these proposals with great interest. And it will be possible to understand how much they are able to relieve tension," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster.

The Kremlin spokesman added that it is difficult to expect breakthroughs following the online meeting.

"It's hard to expect breakthroughs from conversations ... So let's at least hope that the leaders will be able to convey the concerns to each other, to clearly articulate each other's concerns and respond to this," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, it is possible to decrease tensions in Ukraine.

"There is only one way to remove tension - it is to understand how to insure against the possible intentions of Kiev to solve the problem of Donbass by force," Peskov said.

At the same time, the spokesman mentioned that Moscow and Washington are conducting dialogue on a number of issues despite relations being on the low.

"And although, nevertheless, our bilateral relations are in a very sad state as before, however, there is a revival in some areas, a dialogue is beginning," Peskov said.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman recalled Putin's idea on a system of guarantees amid aggressive rhetoric from the US and the EU.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Same Kiev From Sad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

17 minutes ago
 De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after C ..

De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after Covid setback

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

3 minutes ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

17 minutes ago
 Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

3 minutes ago
 Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Ind ..

Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Independence

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.