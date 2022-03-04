MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the tasks of Russia's special military operation would be fulfilled anyway, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"It was emphasized that the tasks of the special military operation will be fulfilled in any case, and attempts to gain time by dragging on negotiations will only lead to additional demands on Kiev in our negotiating position," the statement says.

Putin said that during the special operation to protect Donbas, Russia intends to continue an uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist formations.

"It was noted that during the special operation to protect Donbas, Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups who commit war crimes, including by placing military equipment in residential areas and using the civilian population as a human shield," the Kremlin said.

Putin gave Macron reasoned explanations about the significant role of neo-Nazis in Kiev's state policy, it said.

"Vladimir Putin commented in detail on yesterday's 'Address of the President of France to the French on the War in Ukraine,' disagreeing with many of the voiced theses. In particular, this concerns the statement of Emmanuel Macron, who called it a 'lie' that Russia was fighting Nazism in Ukraine. In this regard, reasoned explanations were given about the significant role of neo-Nazis in the state policy of Kiev," it said.

Putin drew Macron's attention to the fact that the long-term genocide against civilians in Donbas, which led to numerous casualties and forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek asylum in Russia, is silenced.

"The President of Russia drew attention to the fact that in the mentioned address of Emmanuel Macron, not a word is said about the sabotage of the Minsk agreements by the Ukrainian leadership for seven years, as well as the fact that the Western countries and France itself did absolutely nothing to force Kiev to comply with them," the statement says.