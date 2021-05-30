UrduPoint.com
Putin To Make Big Speech At St. Petersburg, Talk To News Agencies - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, May 30 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a big speech at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and talk to international news agencies, Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the president will also speak with investors and the business community.

The forum will be held from Wednesday through Saturday.

