Putin to Make Big Speech at St. Petersburg, Talk to News Agencies - Reports

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, May 30 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a big speech at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and talk to international news agencies, Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the president will also speak with investors and the business community.

The forum will be held from Wednesday through Saturday.