Putin To Make Decision On Russian Ambassador's Return To US When Appropriate - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

Putin to Make Decision on Russian Ambassador's Return to US When Appropriate - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a decision on Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov's return to Washington when it is appropriate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Antonov arrived in Moscow for consultations back in March for analyzing bilateral relations after US President Joe Biden said Putin would have to pay a price for the alleged involvement in the 2020 US election.

"I cannot say anything about the US ambassador, but as for our ambassador, the Russian president will certainly make a decision when it is appropriate," Peskov told reporters.

