Putin to Make Decision on Talks With Biden After Analyzing Lavrov-Blinken Meeting- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a decision on the potential meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, after analyzing the situation, including in light of the recent negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The analysis continues. The results of Lavrov-Blinken contacts will be analyzed, and then the president will make a decision," Peskov told reporters.