Putin to Make Public Statement at Davos Economic Forum - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a public statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, while discussions at the forum are usually held in a closed format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"The statement will certainly be public. Discussions in Davos are usually held in closed format," Peskov said.