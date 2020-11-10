Putin to Make Separate Statement on New Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Soon - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a separate statement on the new ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Russian president have signed a joint statement on a new cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"A separate statement of the President of the Russian Federation on this matter is expected to be released in the near future," Peskov said.