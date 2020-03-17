UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Make Working Visit To Crimea From March 18-19 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Putin to Make Working Visit to Crimea From March 18-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Crimea from March 18-19 and present state awards to the constructors of the Crimean bridge, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Crimea from March 18-19 and present state awards to the constructors of the Crimean bridge, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Putin will make a working visit to the Crimean peninsula.

The head of state will hold a meeting in Sevastopol with representatives of the public of Crimea and Sevastopol. In addition, the head of state will present state awards to the constructors of the Crimean bridge," the statement said.

Putin will in particular hold meetings with Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, and Mikhail Razvozhayev, the acting governor of Sevastopol.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Visit Vladimir Putin March From

Recent Stories

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were prese ..

37 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyre ..

41 minutes ago

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional i ..

53 minutes ago

Russian Stores Have No Problems With Supplies Amid ..

48 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

59 minutes ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.