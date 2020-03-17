Putin to Make Working Visit to Crimea From March 18-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Crimea from March 18-19 and present state awards to the constructors of the Crimean bridge, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Crimea from March 18-19 and present state awards to the constructors of the Crimean bridge, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Putin will make a working visit to the Crimean peninsula.

The head of state will hold a meeting in Sevastopol with representatives of the public of Crimea and Sevastopol. In addition, the head of state will present state awards to the constructors of the Crimean bridge," the statement said.

Putin will in particular hold meetings with Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, and Mikhail Razvozhayev, the acting governor of Sevastopol.