Putin to Mark Easter in Chapel at Official Residence, Not Going to Cathedral - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend mass on Orthodox Easter this Sunday, but will instead light a candle at a chapel in his official residence and exchange congratulations with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik Saturday.

"Of course, the president and patriarch will exchange congratulations on the occasion of Easter," Pekov said.

The spokesman said that the president will stay in his official residence outside Moscow.

"As you know, he is living and working in the state residence of Novo-Ogaryovo now. The president will light a candle in the evening in a small chapel located on the territory of the official residence," Peskov explained.