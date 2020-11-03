Putin to Mark National Unity Day With Virtual Talks to Religious Leaders - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold virtual talks with religious leaders to mark Russia's annual Day of National Unity on November 4, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"According to the tradition of the Day of National Unity, Putin will speak with representatives of religious confessions, this year via videoconference," the message says.

The day was instituted into the Russian Calendar in 2005 to commemorate Russian unity in fighting off Polish-Lithuanian conquerors in the early 17th Century.