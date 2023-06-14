Putin to Meet Cuban Prime Minister on Wednesday- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who will then travel to St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Also, a meeting with the Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, is due to begin literally any minute now.

He is on a very budy visit to our country. Then, after the meeting with Putin, he will go to St. Petersburg, where he will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Of course, this level of contacts corresponds to the level of our warm, constructive, allied relations with Cuba," Peskov told a briefing.

SPIEF will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.