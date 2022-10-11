UrduPoint.com

Putin To Meet Erdogan In Astana: Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Putin to meet Erdogan in Astana: Kremlin

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the margins of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital Astana on October 13, the Kremlin said Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the margins of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital Astana on October 13, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"Preparations are underway for the meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The talks will be an opportunity to discuss the situation in "Ukraine, bilateral ties and exchange views on current issues", he said, adding they will take place on Thursday.

A Turkish official initially told AFP the meeting would be on Wednesday, but later said it appeared Erdogan was likely to meet Putin on Thursday.

Erdogan is scheduled to fly to Astana on Wednesday for talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Turkish official said.

Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours -- Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan last month.

The Turkish leader still hopes to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together for truce talks that neither side particularly wants but which Turkish officials insist are essential and realistic.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Turkey Astana Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Tayyip Erdogan October

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

10 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

9 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.