Putin to meet Erdogan in Astana: Kremlin

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the margins of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital Astana on October 13, the Kremlin said Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the margins of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital Astana on October 13, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"Preparations are underway for the meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The talks will be an opportunity to discuss the situation in "Ukraine, bilateral ties and exchange views on current issues", he said, adding they will take place on Thursday.

A Turkish official initially told AFP the meeting would be on Wednesday, but later said it appeared Erdogan was likely to meet Putin on Thursday.

Erdogan is scheduled to fly to Astana on Wednesday for talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Turkish official said.

Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours -- Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan last month.

The Turkish leader still hopes to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together for truce talks that neither side particularly wants but which Turkish officials insist are essential and realistic.