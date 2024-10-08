Open Menu

Putin To Meet Iran President In Turkmenistan Friday: News Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Putin to meet Iran president in Turkmenistan Friday: news agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin is to meet Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian for talks Friday at a forum in the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan, a senior aide said Monday.

Yury Ushakov, Putin's aide on foreign policy, told journalists the leaders will meet in Ashgabat while attending an event celebrating a Turkmen poet.

"This meeting has great significance both for discussing bilateral issues as well as, of course, discussing the sharply escalated situation in the middle East," Ushakov said.

Leaders of Central Asian countries are meeting to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the birth of 18th-century poet Magtymguly Pyragy.

Putin's attendance had not been previously announced.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Iran last week for talks with Pezeshkian and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

The talks come as Israel intensively bombs Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Russia has evacuated some citizens.

Russia has close relations with Iran, and Western governments have accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with drones and missiles, which it has repeatedly denied.

Pezeshkian will also hold talks with Putin during a visit to Russia this month to participate in a BRICS summit of emerging economies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Moscow Russia Visit Tehran Vladimir Putin Ashgabat Turkmenistan Lebanon Middle East Event Asia

Recent Stories

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

38 minutes ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

38 minutes ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

38 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

42 minutes ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

42 minutes ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

53 minutes ago
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

53 minutes ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

53 minutes ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

1 hour ago
 DG RDA launches new property transfer system to fa ..

DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens

1 hour ago
 Romina for working together with provinces to tack ..

Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges

1 hour ago
 Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wa ..

Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah

1 hour ago

More Stories From World