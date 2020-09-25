Putin to Meet Kyrgyz President in Sochi on September 28 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbeko in Sochi on September 28, they will discuss trade and increased integration, the Kremlin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbeko in Sochi on September 28, they will discuss trade and increased integration, the Kremlin said Friday.

"The special attention is expected on cooperation in trade, economy, culture, humanitarian issues, and prospects for deepening integration links in Eurasia," the Kremlin's press service said.