Putin To Meet Kyrgyz President In Sochi On September 28 - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbeko in Sochi on September 28, they will discuss trade and increased integration, the Kremlin said Friday.
"The special attention is expected on cooperation in trade, economy, culture, humanitarian issues, and prospects for deepening integration links in Eurasia," the Kremlin's press service said.