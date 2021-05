PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia May 23 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort of Sochi next week, Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported Sunday.

Putin will also meet with the president of Kyrgyzstan in Sochi on Monday.