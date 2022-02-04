Putin to Meet Macron in Moscow on Monday - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow on Monday, following the talks, a press conference is scheduled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, indeed, Putin and Macron agreed that Macron would be in Moscow on Monday, Russian-French talks would take place on Monday, and there would be a joint press conference," he said.

Putin and Macron will first of all discuss security guarantees, Peskov said.

"Putin will be ready to continue the discussion with his French colleague that they started in the course of several phone conversations that have taken place in recent days, to state our concerns, to state our vision of the situation and our understanding of what we received as a response from the United States and NATO," Peskov told reporters.

He also noted that the talks would be a good opportunity "to say at least a few words on bilateral relations, which are very important for us."