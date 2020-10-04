UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Meet Online With Parliamentary Group Leaders On October 6 - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Putin to Meet Online With Parliamentary Group Leaders on October 6 - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with the leaders of parliamentary groups on October 6, the Communist Party leader, Gennady Zyuganov, confirmed to Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, a source in the Russian parliament's lower house told Sputnik that the online talks would take place next Tuesday.

"Yes, at least, there was no cancellation. Via a video link. I think this is the right thing to do in the current situation. We are preparing in depth: I am sitting and studying the new budget," Zyuganov said, confirming that the meeting was set for October 6.

The meeting had been earlier requested by the lawmakers themselves.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Budget Vladimir Putin October Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

36 minutes ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

36 minutes ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

2 hours ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.