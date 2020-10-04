Putin To Meet Online With Parliamentary Group Leaders On October 6 - Lawmaker
Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with the leaders of parliamentary groups on October 6, the Communist Party leader, Gennady Zyuganov, confirmed to Sputnik.
Earlier on Sunday, a source in the Russian parliament's lower house told Sputnik that the online talks would take place next Tuesday.
"Yes, at least, there was no cancellation. Via a video link. I think this is the right thing to do in the current situation. We are preparing in depth: I am sitting and studying the new budget," Zyuganov said, confirming that the meeting was set for October 6.
The meeting had been earlier requested by the lawmakers themselves.