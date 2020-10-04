Putin to Meet Online With Parliamentary Group Leaders on October 6 - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with the leaders of parliamentary groups on October 6, the Communist Party leader, Gennady Zyuganov, confirmed to Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, a source in the Russian parliament's lower house told Sputnik that the online talks would take place next Tuesday.

"Yes, at least, there was no cancellation. Via a video link. I think this is the right thing to do in the current situation. We are preparing in depth: I am sitting and studying the new budget," Zyuganov said, confirming that the meeting was set for October 6.

The meeting had been earlier requested by the lawmakers themselves.