Putin to meet pope, 'welcoming' populist govt during Italy trip

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Rome Thursday for a lightning visit including talks with the pope and Italy's populist government, which has called for an easing of sanctions despite Moscow's ongoing crisis with the West.

Rome's historic centre is on security lockdown for the visit with 50 streets blocked to traffic and Italian media reporting that mobile phone signals could be scrambled.