Putin To Meet UN's Guterres For First Time In Over Two Years
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Vladimir Putin will meet UN chief Antonio Guterres for the first time in over two years on Thursday, as the Russian president faces calls from his BRICS allies to end the conflict in Ukraine.
The meeting takes place on the final day of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of emerging economies against the West.
The pair are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine as well as the escalating crisis in the middle East, according to the Kremlin.
Guterres has repeatedly criticised Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine, saying it sets a "dangerous precedent" for the world.
The two men last saw each other in the first weeks of the offensive when Guterres travelled to Moscow during Russia's siege of Mariupol in south Ukraine.
Guterres has since been involved in peace efforts between the two sides, helping to broker a deal that allowed Kyiv to safely export grain from its ports in 2022.
There has been little direct diplomatic contact between the two countries since.
Ukraine has strongly criticised the UN chief's decision to meet Putin.
Putin has demanded Ukraine surrender territory in its south and east as a precondition for a ceasefire, a position Kyiv has called "absurd".
The Putin-Guterres talks come as Moscow's troops advance in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, edging closer to the key supply hub of Pokrovsk.
The United States has warned that thousands of North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia, in what the West and Kyiv fear could develop into a major troop deployment to support Moscow.
