Putin to Meet With 19 New Russian Governors on October 9 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with 19 new governors and will also discuss ways to improve control and supervision mechanisms with members of the country's government on October 9, the Kremlin said.

"The head of state will also meet with 19 highest officials of subjects [constituent entities] of the Russian Federation. elected in regional elections on the single day of voting, on September 8," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Putin will also discuss ways to improve control and supervision mechanisms with members of the Russian cabinet on October 9, according to the Kremlin.