UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Meet With 19 New Russian Governors On October 9 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:44 PM

Putin to Meet With 19 New Russian Governors on October 9 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with 19 new governors and will also discuss ways to improve control and supervision mechanisms with members of the country's government on October 9, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with 19 new governors and will also discuss ways to improve control and supervision mechanisms with members of the country's government on October 9, the Kremlin said.

"The head of state will also meet with 19 highest officials of subjects [constituent entities] of the Russian Federation. elected in regional elections on the single day of voting, on September 8," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Putin will also discuss ways to improve control and supervision mechanisms with members of the Russian cabinet on October 9, according to the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin September October Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Ugandan President on Independenc ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Faces Rebellion in Cabin ..

10 minutes ago

US Airstrikes on Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Ca ..

10 minutes ago

Xi says China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan dev ..

10 minutes ago

England calm before storm as typhoon threatens Wor ..

14 minutes ago

China vows to win against Guam in FIFA world cup q ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.