UrduPoint.com

Putin To Meet With Armenian Leader At Eastern Economic Forum - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Putin to Meet With Armenian Leader at Eastern Economic Forum - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are scheduled to meet on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum. The forum will last from September 5-8 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.

"Today's conversation is a good opportunity to discuss how our relations are developing in the light of regular contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: they have recently had another phone conversation. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet during the Eastern Economic Forum," Lavrov said during talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin would hold a number of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders during the EEF to exchange views on pressing international, bilateral and regional issues.

The forum will be attended by over 5,000 guests from 67 countries, while almost 700 heads of Russian and 27 heads of foreign companies have confirmed their participation in the forum, Ushakov said. According to the presidential aide, the largest delegation is from China with 114 people. For comparison, the delegation from Myanmar consists of 85 people, Mongolia - 32, India - 27, and South Korea - 18 people.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Exchange Russia China Ararat Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Myanmar South Korea Mongolia September From

Recent Stories

High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

2 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

2 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

2 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

3 hours ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.