Putin to Meet With Armenian Leader at Eastern Economic Forum - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are scheduled to meet on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum. The forum will last from September 5-8 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.

"Today's conversation is a good opportunity to discuss how our relations are developing in the light of regular contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: they have recently had another phone conversation. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet during the Eastern Economic Forum," Lavrov said during talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin would hold a number of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders during the EEF to exchange views on pressing international, bilateral and regional issues.

The forum will be attended by over 5,000 guests from 67 countries, while almost 700 heads of Russian and 27 heads of foreign companies have confirmed their participation in the forum, Ushakov said. According to the presidential aide, the largest delegation is from China with 114 people. For comparison, the delegation from Myanmar consists of 85 people, Mongolia - 32, India - 27, and South Korea - 18 people.

