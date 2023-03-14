Putin to Meet With Assad in Kremlin on March 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Wednesday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Wednesday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the office of the Syrian leader said that Assad had arrived in Moscow, where he would hold talks with Putin.

"On March 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Kremlin. Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in Syria and around it will be discussed," the statement says.